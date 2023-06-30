She Told Her Husband She’s Going To Feel Embarrassed Standing Next To Him At Her Brother’s Wedding Because He Refuses To Wear A Suit Or Look Put Together

This 31-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband have been together for 3 years and married for one and a half years. But, for as long as she’s known him, he has never been a suit or tie wearer. His idea of dressing up is wearing an untucked button-up shirt. Anything fancier makes him feel uncomfortable.

She reminisces about their wedding day when he did agree to wear a suit and looked very well put together and nice. However, he would not agree to wear a tie with it.

“I tried, but he refused, and obviously, it wasn’t going to be my hill to die on as this was the person I wanted to marry most importantly,” she explained.

They have also attended many other weddings together, but again, he considered wearing chinos and a button-up shirt, and maybe a blazer to be dressed up.

So, she always feels like she is a lot more dressed up than he is on these occasions because, in her culture, she was taught to dress very nicely for weddings. Still, he doesn’t seem to mind being underdressed and values his comfort above all.

“Of course, this bothers me, but I don’t say anything for these occasions, sometimes, I suggest wearing darker colors to dress up the outfit more, but that’s as far as I go,” she said.

Soon, though, her brother’s wedding is coming up, and she was really hoping that her husband would agree to dress up a little bit more for this special occasion. But he refused and said that he was going to wear the typical outfit that he usually wears to weddings. She was disappointed by this because, since he is family, he will be more involved in the wedding and won’t simply be just a guest.

“He will just stand out being dressed so casually, especially for family photos, and it upsets me that he doesn’t want to make an effort for my brother’s wedding,” she added.

That’s why, unlike in the past, she decided to voice her concerns about this to him and mentioned that she would feel embarrassed standing next to him at the wedding if he chose to dress that casually. Her husband was upset that she felt this way and told her that she was acting controlling by suggesting that he wear something fancier.

