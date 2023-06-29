She Took The Door Off Her Mom And Stepdad’s Bedroom Door After Her Stepdad Did The Same Thing To Her, And He Flipped Out

You may have heard of parents taking the door off their teenager’s room as a form of punishment, but have you ever heard of teenagers doing that to their parents?

One teenager took her mom and stepdad’s bedroom door down after her stepdad did the same to her so he could peek into her room whenever he wanted and see if it was messy.

She’s 18 years old, and her parents split up when she was 12. Her mom was unfaithful to her dad, which led to their splitting.

While she wanted to live with her dad full time, her mom’s house is closer to her school, so she lives with her and her stepdad, Harry.

She cannot stand Harry. He’s 15 years older than her mom, and although he seems to make her happy, she thinks their relationship is gross.

She and Harry don’t have much respect for one another. Additionally, Harry is very strict when it comes to cleaning around the house.

In her house, everything has to be clean and tidy 24/7. After she does anything, including cooking or making herself a cup of tea, she immediately has to clean up.

For instance, Harry makes her clean any dishes she used to cook herself something right after, so her food often gets cold.

“My mom follows his rules, but I hate them,” she said. “I’m not even untidy. I just don’t want to clean things when they don’t need to be.”

