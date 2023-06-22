She Tried To Avoid Telling Her Family About Her Upcoming Solo Vacation Because She Didn’t Want Them To Join, And When They Found Out They Couldn’t Stay At The Same Hotel As Her, They Called Her Selfish

Family vacations can sometimes be more stressful than fun. There are a lot of people to worry about, and if you’re in charge of planning a family vacation, a lot of pressure falls on you.

One woman tried to avoid telling her family about an upcoming solo vacation because she knew they’d try to join in. When they found out they couldn’t stay at the same hotel as her, they accused her of being selfish.

She’s 25-years-old and comes from a big extended family who loves taking family vacations. If one family member announces they’re going on a solo vacation, all of her other relatives will do their best to join in and make it a family vacation.

She’s autistic, so these large family vacations filled with relatives of all ages can be really overwhelming for her.

Additionally, because she’s the youngest adult, she often gets stuck babysitting her young cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Her dream destination has been Japan for some time now, so when she decided to start planning a trip there for July, she knew she wanted to go on her own.

After booking her flight, she reserved a room at a women’s capsule hotel because it was cheaper, and she felt much better staying in a place meant for women only.

In her family group chat, she was recently invited to her niece’s birthday party, which will be happening while she’s out of town. She told her family she wouldn’t be able to go, but she didn’t say why.

“I initially tried not to disclose the reason, as I knew they’d try and make it a family trip,” she explained.

