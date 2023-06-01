She Wants Her Cat And Dog To Go Down The Aisle At Her Wedding Instead Of Having A Flower Girl And Ring Bearer, But Her Sister-In-Law Is Trying To Get Her To Include Her Niece And Nephew Instead

Some engaged couples often feel pressure to include certain friends or family members in the ceremony.

Of course, it’d be great to have friends and family participate in your special day, but that should be your decision as the bride or groom!

One woman has been dreaming about having her cat and dog go down the aisle as the flower girl and ring bearer during her upcoming wedding.

However, her sister-in-law is pressuring her to give the roles to her niece and nephew because they’re ‘rainbow babies.’

She’s getting married very soon, and her family, who live across the country, will be in attendance. This includes her brother and sister-in-law, who have been through a lot to start their family over the years.

Sadly, when her brother and sister-in-law tried starting their family a few years back, they lost multiple pregnancies.

It was a very painful experience, both physically and emotionally. Finally, through IVF, they had healthy twin babies, Ava and Liam, who are now four years old.

Since Ava and Liam were born, they’ve been the center of her family’s attention because they’re known as miracle rainbow babies. It’s gotten to the point where her parents’ other grandchildren sometimes get cast aside because of Ava and Liam.

As she’s been planning her wedding, she and her fiancé discussed who would be the ring bearer and flower girl during their ceremony.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.