She Was Almost Trafficked In A Parking Lot, And She’s Sharing Her Horrifying Story In The Hopes That Women Will Start Paying Attention To Their Surroundings More

Throughout human history, there has always been human trafficking in many forms. It is one of humanity’s worst truths. In the modern day, there are many different types, and each is just as horrific as the next.

Everyone is aware of this happening, and many have the mindset that it will never happen to them. People need to be more aware of their surroundings because you never know if something bad is going to happen.

One woman who goes by @madisongelgand has taken to TikTok to remind women to be aware and listen to their gut because she was almost taken from a store parking lot after doing some grocery shopping.

That day, she was inside the store getting diapers for her son and a couple of items to make dinner.

She intended to make a fast trip of shopping, but as soon as she walked right into the store, she immediately had a terrible feeling.

“So, first off, always listen to your gut,” she explained. “If your gut or you’re just feeling like something is telling you that something is off, listen to yourself. Ok? And be aware of your surroundings. It is not the time anymore to be nice to people….that’s just how it is.”

“If someone comes up to you and you feel like there is something off, then you do not owe that person a conversation, money, a smile, nothing, you get in your car, and you go. Stop being nice to these people and making yourself an easy target. I’m not trying to be harsh, but it’s the truth because this…is so serious.”

I wholeheartedly agree. Your gut reaction to a scenario, trust it. Our instincts are why our species has survived as long as it has. When you feel off, make sure that you are safe, getting back to your home and family should be your first priority. I have personally been in spaces that have made me feel unsafe, and my first thought is to make sure that I get home safe.

She goes on to share how she went back to her grocery shopping, but she kept aware of her surroundings and the feeling she had in her gut. Apparently, there were these 2 guys that seemed to be following her around the store.

