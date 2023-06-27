She Was Concerned That Her Stepdaughter Was Becoming Obsessed With Her Long Hair And Vain About It, So She Took Her To A Hairdresser To Force Her To Cut It

If you had long hair as a kid, do you remember not wanting to cut it?

One woman deeply upset her stepdaughter and husband after she forced a hairdresser to cut her stepdaughter’s long hair.

She’s 31 and has been with her 34-year-old husband for eight years. They’ve been married for six years, and she has helped raise his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

“I work from home, so I mainly end up taking care of her,” she said.

“I have since she was young. We have a generally good relationship. She stays at her mother’s most weekends.”

Her stepdaughter had very long, wavy blonde hair that she often had to help her take care of. Her stepdaughter’s hair would often get tangled, and she’d have to spend a long time helping her comb it out before school. In addition to the time maintaining her stepdaughter’s hair takes up, it’s also expensive, as she needs different hair products and oils.

“I decided she had become obsessed with her hair, and I do not want her to become vain, so I decided it needs to be cut,” she explained.

“I don’t see it as a big deal as I have always had shoulder-length hair as my hair does not grow very fast, and I get frequent trims. It’s a lot more practical.”

On the way to the hairdresser, her stepdaughter said she didn’t want her hair cut too short. That’s when she told her she’d ask the hairdresser to cut her hair just below her shoulders. When her stepdaughter realized she was being serious, she started to cry.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.