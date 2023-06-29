She Was Having An Affair With A Guy In A Relationship, But Ever Since She Decided To Come Clean And Tell The Guy’s Girlfriend, She’s Felt Even Worse

This young woman met a guy online earlier this year before she started texting him for months. And he was practically the first person that she ever liked. So, she admitted to being absolutely desperate for the guy’s attention.

Eventually, though, she found out that the guy had a girlfriend.

“But for a while, I was fine with it,” she admitted.

“I didn’t think it must’ve been too serious if he was also with me. We even planned to meet up this summer.”

However, as time went on, the guilt she felt started to become overwhelming. Then, the guy completely shocked her after revealing his plans to move in with his girlfriend.

Up until that day, she had been “deluding” herself and telling herself that the guy’s relationship was not serious. Then, she used that to justify her belief that she wasn’t an awful person.

Although, that all changed once she found out that the guy was in a serious-enough relationship to be moving in with his girlfriend.

At that point, she started going through the guy’s contacts and frantically searched until she found his girlfriend.

Afterward, she spilled the beans about everything and sent the poor girl screenshots of her conversations with the guy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.