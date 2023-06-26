She Was Walking Her Dog One Night In The Woods When She Saw A Man Creepily Standing There And Staring At Her

As relaxing as a walk in the woods can be, there’s no doubt it can also be a bit creepy.

Three years ago, one woman had her relaxing evening walk in the woods interrupted by an unexpected incident.

She lives in a rural area that’s surrounded by some nature conservation land. There are a lot of nice walking and hiking paths where she lives that are usually quiet and peaceful.

One day, she decided to take her dog on an evening walk down one of the paths. Although she usually always takes her phone with her when she goes out, she wasn’t planning to take a long walk, so she left it at home.

The walk started very relaxed. She didn’t see anyone on the path and kept going until she hit her favorite spot, a pretty wooded area. Right behind it is a field, which she was planning to walk through before turning around and heading back home.

“As I continued walking after I made it through the wooded area, my dog started acting strange,” she recalled.

“She kept looking back and didn’t want to go on.”

At first, she thought her dog had seen some sort of wild animal like a rabbit or deer, and that’s why she was acting strange, so she thought nothing of it. But then, her dog started growling and let out a bark, which she had never heard her do before.

She eventually turned around and saw something that really freaked her out.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.