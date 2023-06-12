She Wasn’t Just The Wife Of Our 32nd President; She Was A Diplomat, Activist, Speaker, And Author

One of America’s most legendary first ladies was Eleanor Roosevelt. Other than being the wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States, Eleanor was a diplomat, activist, speaker, and author.

Born in New York City in 1884, Eleanor was born to Anna Hall and Elliott Roosevelt, the younger brother of the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. Although her family was wealthy and well-known politically, a lot was going on in their personal lives that was rather unfortunate.

Her mother died when she was eight years old, and her father struggled with alcoholism and passed away soon after. After the death of her parents, Eleanor was raised by her grandmother.

In 1899, Eleanor began studying at London’s Allenswood Academy in England, where she became acquainted with politics and the power of social change. After spending three years at the academy and gaining a better sense of self, Eleanor returned to New York for her social debut in 1902.

This was when she began her courtship with distant cousin Franklin Delano Roosevelt. They married in March 1905 in New York City.

After settling in the city, Eleanor and Franklin began having children. Eleanor often struggled in her relationship with her controlling mother-in-law, Sara Ann Delano, and spent most of her time at home taking care of her and Franklin’s children.

In 1911, everything changed when their family moved to Albany as Franklin was elected to serve in the New York State Senate. Eleanor had a great interest in politics and began acting as a political helpmate.

Two years later, their family moved to Washington, D.C., where Franklin served as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy. During this time, Eleanor became even more politically aware and gained an understanding of how things worked in the nation’s capital.

The dynamic with her husband significantly changed after discovering he had been having an affair with a secretary in 1918. Although Eleanor became much more independent, she stood by Franklin and remained a devoted supporter of him politically.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.