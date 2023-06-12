She Went On A Couple Dates With A Guy Who Ghosted Her, But Then He Moved Into Her Neighborhood And Pretended He Didn’t Know Her

In today’s dating scene, ghosting is a regular phenomenon. Ghosting occurs when someone you have been dating or spending time with romantically just vanishes without a trace.

The thing with ghosting is that you plan on never seeing that person again after you have cut off contact with them. And that’s usually what happens.

But sometimes, you might end up crossing paths with the person you ghosted or have been ghosted by, which puts both parties in an extremely uncomfortable position.

TikToker Luisa Lange (@luisalangeisajoke) is discussing an awkward situation with a guy who ghosted her.

So a couple of years ago, during the height of the pandemic, she met a guy on a dating app. They went on a few dates and had a really great time with each other. But then, he ended up ghosting her.

A couple of months ago, Luisa texted him out of nowhere, asking if he wanted to hang out sometime. He never responded to her message, but now Luisa sees him all the time around her neighborhood.

She believes that they live on the same block. Ordinarily, there are a lot of people in the area, so Luisa and the guy who ghosted her can always pretend they didn’t see each other whenever they’re out and about.

However, one time, she was outside walking her dog when she ran into him. Unfortunately, there was no one else on the street.

It was just Luisa and the guy walking toward each other. As they passed by, neither one of them said a word in acknowledgment to the other.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.