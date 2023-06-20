She Went On A Date With A Best-Selling Author Who Showed Up Wearing An Old Tracksuit And Only Talked About Himself And His Wealth

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be on the dating app Raya in Los Angeles, this TikToker shares stories making you realize that rich men are still men and might not be all they are cracked up to be.

Tess Woolcock (@whattesswore) shares a story of a date she went on in LA with a guy she refers to as an “Elon Musk wannabe.”

“I gave him that name because he gave me serious rich guy who acts poor vibes,” Tess explains in her video.

After matching on the dating app, Tess takes a look at the guy’s Instagram, learning that he has a million followers and is a New York Times best-selling author. Tess is super intrigued by him and is looking forward to meeting up with him at a restaurant that they decided on.

Tess was not really expecting a table or meal, so she was fine when she saw him waiting for her at the bar in the restaurant. Her first impression of him, however, was different than she anticipated.

He was wearing an old, understated tracksuit with sneakers, but according to Tess, it was not coming off in a cool way at all. He did not look very well put together, and to add to this, the guy is sitting at the bar with a chocolate milkshake.

“He was like a big kid,” Tess describes.

This sight threw Tess off a little bit, but she did not want to judge a book by its cover and was still really looking forward to meeting him.

They started conversating, but Tess quickly realized that her date was only talking about himself. He told her about work, financial matters, and about a transformative moment he once had on the subway that caused him to see and feel people’s souls and emotions ever since.

