She Went On A Date With A Guy But Had Too Many Drinks, Threw Up In His Bathroom, And Then Had To Call Her Brother To Come Get Her

Have you ever been on a date that you feel like you messed up? These types of scenarios have you wondering if the other person is ever going to want to see you again.

TikTik creator Casey (@iamcaseybaer) shares a dating story that might not seem too bad to some people but had her feeling super embarrassed.

Casey’s date invited her over to pregame with him and some of his friends. She accepts a couple of drinks that he poured out for her, and everyone is just kind of drinking and hangout out with each other.

Before she knows it, her date pulls out a bottle of high-end tequila that he just got his hands on. He asks the group if everyone wants to have shots. Alex was intrigued by the nice tequila and agreed to have a shot of it with him and his friends. but she asked for a small one.

Alex’s date then gets the group an Uber, and in the car, the vibes are good with music, laughter, and conversation. Once they get to their location, Alex decides that she’ll have another drink.

“We’re having a great time,” Alex recalls about her date. “He’s fun, we’re dancing, and I’m like, oh my god, this is super fun!”

After that last drink, Alex knows that she can’t have anymore, feeling super out of it at this point in the night. After a while, the group takes an Uber back to Alex’s date’s place. Everyone is hanging out and dancing when Alex starts to feel a little bit dizzy.

“I’m not sure if it’s because I’m like jumping around or because I obviously drank too much and didn’t eat anything,” Alex recalls regretfully. “By the way, I had no water. Stupid girl. Stupid, stupid girl.”

She asks her date where his bathroom is, and he shows her the way.

