She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Asked Her To Not Order More Than $50 Worth Of Food, Before Wanting To Take Her Food To Go So He Could Eat Her Leftovers

Going on your first date can be intimidating because you don’t have any experiences of your own to go off of. You might not even know what to expect!

TikTok creator Miya (@xo.miya7) shares a story about her first-ever date that left her confused and wondering if this was how dates usually went.

At first, everything was going just fine. Her date showed up on time, and he even opened the car door for her to get in. After this quick moment of chivalry, things went downhill very quickly!

Miya described the car ride with her date as awkward. He was pretty quiet the whole time, so Miya just chalked it up to him being a shy person.

What really bothered her was the state of the inside of his car. There was trash and wrappers from fast food all over the floor!

“I’m not trying to be mean or anything, but I literally wanted to gag because it smelled so bad like it was horrible,” Miya shared.

You would think that this guy would have taken the time to clean out his car before picking up his date or at least moved the trash out from the passenger seat.

Finally, they arrived at the restaurant, and Miya was relieved to be out of the car for a bit. As they are waiting to be seated, her date immediately gets on his phone instead of talking to her. So, Miya decides to do the same.

The couple was eventually seated and getting ready to order their food. Before the waitress comes over to their table, the guy gets up out of his seat, leans over to Miya, and asks her if she can keep the cost under $50.

