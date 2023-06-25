She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Ditched Her At A Concert And Accused Her Of Trying To Talk To Other People

There’s no excuse for abandoning your date, especially if they’ve been the one cleaning up your messes all night long.

TikToker Jen Grasso (@suburbangraffiti) is sharing a bad date story about how a guy ditched her at a concert and accused her of talking to other people when she was just trying to undo the damage he had caused while getting wasted.

So she had been dating this guy for a little while, and he bought them tickets to see a band for her birthday. At the concert, he proceeded to get super drunk.

He was so drunk that he was jumping around and knocking other people’s drinks out of their hands. Of course, Jen was mortified and afraid that he would get attacked since the drinks were eleven dollars apiece.

She tried to smooth things over with the people whose drinks he had spilled and offered to buy them new beers. One of the people went with her to help her carry all the beers.

When she returned from buying the beers, she looked around for her date, but he was nowhere to be seen. Another guy came up to Jen and told her that her date was not there, and he was also not coming back.

At this point, the concert hadn’t even started yet. Jen called him and demanded an explanation as to why he had ditched her at the concert.

He told her that he had left because she had been off partying with other people and ignoring him. In reality, she had been standing in line to buy new drinks for people to ensure that he didn’t get in trouble for knocking over their beers.

After that, she assumed that he had just left with some other woman. It was not the best way to spend her birthday.

