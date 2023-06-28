She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Got Into A Fight And Then Got Knocked Out In Front Of Her

Dating and being in a relationship requires strong communication and problem-solving skills. If a potential partner is resorting to violence to solve problems, it’s probably best to back away and set your sights elsewhere.

A TikToker named Peaches (@justoopeachy) is talking about her most horrible dating experience. Hold onto your hats because this story will blow you away! She went out with a guy twice, and both times, he ended up getting into fights.

So she met this guy in her home city of Chicago, but he was actually from Atlanta. One day, she was in Atlanta visiting her brother, so she let him know that she was in town. He declared that he wanted to take her on a date.

They had never gone on a date before, so this would be their first outing together. He took her to dinner at an upscale restaurant. So far, all was well.

Afterward, he suggested that they go to a lounge bar that he often frequented. And this was where things went downhill.

When they arrived at the lounge, they sat at a table, chatting and sipping cocktails. Suddenly, a guy ran up and punched her date in the face. They started brawling right there in the lounge and destroyed a table.

At that point, everything had erupted into chaos. Other people in the lounge had broken out into fights as well.

While her date was wrestling with the man who had punched him, his keys fell onto the ground.

She snatched up the keys and went to the bathroom to call her best friend to figure out what she should do.

