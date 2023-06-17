Dishonesty is not a characteristic you want to see in a potential partner. When you suspect your date is lying about something, it’s best to just walk out the door and leave them in your dust.

TikToker Kate Ross (@kateross44) is talking about how she went on a date with a guy who lied about every single detail on his dating profile.

So she had been chatting with a guy she met on Hinge for nearly a week. He seemed nice, and his dating profile didn’t raise any red flags.

It stated that he was 32-years-old and did not have kids but wanted to have some in the future. He was persistent in asking Kate out, so she agreed to meet up with him for a walk down by the water.

Before their date, Kate asked him if he was a catfish because she had been misled by someone before, and he assured her that he was not. When they finally met, she was relieved to discover that he looked just like his photos online.

But within ten minutes, he disclosed that he had been married twice. However, Kate was having trouble figuring out how it was mathematically possible that he had been married two times.

So she questioned him on how long he had been married for. He told her that his first marriage lasted six months, and his second lasted eight years.

Kate was even more confused because now the math was really not adding up. Then, she inquired about his age and found out he was 46-years-old.

To Kate, age is just a number, but she was not thrilled about being lied to. She pointed out to him that his profile on Hinge claimed he was only 32.

