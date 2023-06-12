She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Looked Nothing Like His Photos, And Then He Berated A Waiter, So She Got Up And Left

When your date is rude to a restaurant server or other service worker, they’re showing their true colors.

TikToker Tabitha (@tabithaamae) is telling all about how she left halfway through a date after the guy she was with screamed at their waiter.

About a year ago, she started talking to a guy on Instagram named Jacob. Looking back, Tabitha realized he exhibited a ton of red flags. But he was super tall, a quality that caused her to overlook all of them.

One of his red flags was that he had an odd relationship with his mother. He would always find some way to mention his mom in every conversation they had.

“Say I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I love The Walking Dead.’ He would be like, ‘My mom loves The Walking Dead, too,'” said Tabitha.

He would also go on about how he wanted to find a girlfriend who was exactly like his mom because his mom had the perfect personality, and he couldn’t see himself being with anyone different from her.

At the time, he was 26-years-old and did not live at home. But for some reason, he needed to ask his mom for permission to go out.

When the day of their date rolled around, she checked with him to confirm that their plans were still on.

However, fifteen minutes before they were supposed to meet up, he informed her he had gotten held up at his friend’s house.

