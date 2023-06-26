She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Refused To Pay For Her Burger, So She Ordered It To Go

It seems that an increasing number of men are becoming more unwilling to cough up the cash on dates. And for many women, that’s a dealbreaker.

A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @m_w_c_z is talking about her worst first date when the guy refused to pay for her burger, so she ordered it to go, not even bothering to stick around for the date.

Years ago, a guy asked her on a date to a burger restaurant. It wasn’t really a fancy or expensive place, but she didn’t mind because she liked burgers.

At the restaurant, she went up to the counter to order her food, which was a burger and a soda. Her total came out to about eight dollars.

She stepped off to the side and looked at her date, thinking he was going to place his order next. However, he didn’t move a muscle and asked her if she wanted anything else.

It became obvious that he was waiting for her to pay for her own food before he ordered. So she told the woman who had taken her order to make her burger “to go” instead of “for here.”

The woman started laughing out loud at the guy for not paying for his date’s meal. He was furious! Then, she informed her other coworkers behind the counter about the situation, and they all banded together to make fun of him.

The guy kept getting angrier and angrier. But she already knew everything she needed to know about him. If he wasn’t willing to pay for her burger, then he was not the one.

And if he had made it clear from the get-go that he wanted to split the bill, she could’ve saved herself the time and money.

