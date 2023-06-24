She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Seemed To Be In Love With His Roommate’s Fiancée, Who He Lives With

A 26-year-old woman from Sydney is talking about how she went on a date with a guy who seemed to be in love with his engaged roommate.

In her video, TikToker Lisa (@itslisasun) runs over the three major red flags this guy displayed during their date.

At the time, he was an unemployed tax lawyer. Since he didn’t have a job, Lisa didn’t want him to pay for the date, even though it wasn’t super expensive.

When it was time to pay, Lisa transferred him enough money to cover her half of the bill. But he did not end up using the money she sent him, which was baffling to Lisa.

The second red flag was when he bragged to Lisa about how he could probably write more concisely than her because he was a tax lawyer and was adept at writing legal text.

Lisa assumed that he might’ve been trying to impress her, but it just came out in the wrong way. She asked him if he thought he was concise in everyday speech or just when writing legal texts, and he responded that he was better at writing.

Lisa was skeptical about that because she noticed he often stuttered and struggled to get his words out.

Instead of describing something with adjectives, he would make some sort of facial expression in place of words.

And now for the final red flag, which was the biggest one of them all. He lived with an engaged couple–his good friend and his fiancée.

