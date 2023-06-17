She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Was Disgusted By The Fact That She Kisses Her Dogs

Are you a dog person? Most people wouldn’t dream of dating someone who didn’t like their pets. There’s just no future there.

TikToker Eugenia (@eu__nia) is describing a date she went on with a guy who was disgusted by the fact that she kisses her dogs.

So it was a Saturday night, and Eugenia had planned to stay in and relax. That day, she went grocery shopping with her friend and visited her mom, which made for a very pleasant Saturday overall.

But a man she had been talking to on a dating app kept begging her to go out with him, so she finally decided to go on a date with him that Saturday night.

They went to a bar to grab drinks, and everything was going well. The conversation was good, and he was giving her plenty of compliments.

Since the bar was so loud, they headed to a quieter area to chat properly. Eugenia asked him if he had any pets. He replied that he did not and turned the question back to her.

She informed him that she had two dogs. Immediately, he questioned if she ever kissed her dogs on their mouths. Eugenia laughed and said that she did give her dogs kisses.

However, he was completely serious and let her know that was a dealbreaker. Then, he told her that she was the third girl he’s been on a date with who kissed their dogs.

Eugenia did not know what to say since their conversation was taking a pretty awkward turn. She laughed uncomfortably, but that only seemed to make him more annoyed.

