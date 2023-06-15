She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Was Rude To The Waitstaff And Then Started Bragging About His Boat

TikToker Rebecca (@rebeccanicolestar) is talking about her disaster of a first date where the guy showed up drunk, yelled at the waitstaff, and could not stop bragging about his boat. It was also her first date after splitting up with her ex.

So last year, she had been messaging this guy for a month and a half before actually going on a date with him. The first time they had set up a date, it fell through because Rebecca’s babysitter ghosted her.

He was really sweet and understanding about how Rebecca had to cancel, and they rescheduled for a later date.

When the day of the date came around, the plan was for her to get off of work, pick up her kids, bring them to her mom’s house, and meet him at the restaurant for dinner.

After work, she texted him to let him know she was dropping off her kids and would be on her way. He said he was still working but would be finished by the time she had her kids settled.

Once Rebecca was at her mom’s house, she still hadn’t heard back from him, so she messaged him and asked what was going on. He told her he had walked out to his car and discovered it had a flat tire.

She asked if he wanted to reschedule, but he already had an Uber coming for him. However, it was 25 minutes away. She even offered to pick him up since he didn’t want to cancel, but he declined.

Then, he changed the location of the restaurant. When they finally met up at the restaurant, it was already after 8 PM, and the restaurant closed at 9 PM.

As they were ordering their food, Rebecca noticed that he seemed almost drunk, but she dismissed the idea and chalked up his behavior to nerves.

