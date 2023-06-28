She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Was The Total Opposite Of A Gentleman, Because He Didn’t Offer Her His Hoodie When She Was Cold, He Kissed Her Without Asking, And Then Made Her Walk Home Alone

TikToker Yazmin (@yazmin.adalynn) is airing out her most awkward and embarrassing dating stories of all time. Fortunately, there’s no such thing as oversharing on TikTok!

The first one was about a guy who was the total opposite of a gentleman. He didn’t offer her his hoodie when she was cold, kissed her without asking, and made her walk back to her apartment by herself.

So she went on a date with a guy at her college who was three years older than her. They got dinner on campus, and during the meal, he mostly just talked about himself.

After dinner, they walked back outside to his car. The weather was pretty chilly since it was around the end of February.

He asked Yazmin if she was cold, and she said yes, thinking that he would offer his hoodie to her. But he merely just agreed that it was chilly out.

Yazmin shrugged it off and assumed that he felt cold, too. As they were walking to the parking lot, he inquired about where she lived. Again, she got her hopes up, believing he would walk her back to her place.

Since Yazmin lived on campus, her apartment was a five-minute walk away. However, when they reached his car, he told her that he was going to take off.

Yazmin thought that he also wasn’t really feeling a connection between them. But when she went to hug him goodbye, he kissed her.

The kiss was terrible and consisted of him sucking on her top lip.

