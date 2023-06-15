She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Was The Total Package, But Her Mom Looked Him Up And Found Out That He Had Been Arrested Three Times

While there are some common red flags that you can spot right away upon meeting someone, such as jealousy, controlling behavior, and being overly needy, others are more subtle and rare.

Just because a person appears not to have any red flags doesn’t mean they don’t have any at all. You never know what’s lurking underneath the surface.

When you meet a potential partner, and they seem too good to be true, maybe that’s because it is.

TikToker Sara Bartlett (@canyoncouture) is talking about the only first date she ever went on where the guy did not display any glaring red flags.

So she was in for a surprise when he turned out to be an ex-felon and ghosted her after she found out.

So a couple of months ago, she went on a date with a guy who was the whole package. He was super attractive, very mature, had his own place, did not live with his parents, and took her out for Indian food.

The mere fact that he chose to go for Indian food seemed to be a good omen because it happened to be Sara’s favorite cuisine, and it showed that he was adventurous.

Sara is also six feet tall, and this guy was six inches taller than her. The date was great, so great in fact, that Sara even called her mom afterward and told her it was the best first date of her life, which wasn’t something she normally did.

“This man has zero red flags. He doesn’t do drugs; he goes to church, like, oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” said Sara.

