She Went On A Movie Date With A Guy Who Made Her Pay, But Then He Said He Was Sorry And Admitted He Didn’t Have Enough Money To Cover The Price Of Their Tickets

A 22-year-old woman is discussing the events that occurred during a horrible first date she recently went on.

A TikTok user named Tate (@cowboyliketatum) went out with a guy who made her pay for both of their movie tickets even though he was the one who had invited her on the date in the first place.

So she met this super cute guy on Hinge, and they had been texting each other for about three weeks when he asked her on a date.

At the time, she had just returned home from a trip and didn’t really feel like going out, but he insisted. He offered to get her coffee since she was extremely tired and decided that they would go to a movie.

Tate wasn’t feeling a strong connection with him, but she agreed because she wanted to see if going on a date with him would change her mind.

She met up with him, and they headed to Starbucks, where he paid for her coffee. Tate was surprised but delighted because she had been expecting to pay for her own stuff.

So, of course, after that, she assumed he would be paying for her throughout the rest of their date. Unfortunately, she was sorely mistaken.

When they entered the movie theater, he turned to Tate and asked if she was buying their movie tickets. Tate thought he was making a joke, so she laughed.

However, he did not crack a smile and merely stared at her with a straight face. She then realized he was being serious.

