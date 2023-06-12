She Went On A Sushi Date With A Guy Who Ordered For Her And Then Tried To Control What She Ate

Many women feel the pressure to order a salad on a first date. A salad sends the signal that you’re healthy, fit, and attractive. It all comes down to that perception of “you are what you eat.”

But one woman is sharing a message to all the ladies out there: do not let society’s standards prevent you from eating the foods you enjoy.

If a man is frowning over the fact that you aren’t counting calories, he’s probably not someone you want to be in a relationship with anyway.

TikToker Lynn (@lynnslife7_) stitched a video from a creator talking about a bad first date with a controlling man.

In the video, the creator, @talisa0913, appeared to be at a restaurant, and a man’s voice can be heard off-screen, saying, “You don’t like red wine? Is it not good or something? You don’t want to add on any calories, do you?”

Lynn had a near-identical experience on a first date. So she went out on a date with a guy to a sushi restaurant. He was super passionate about exercise and fitness and was stoked that Lynn also liked to work out.

At the restaurant, he ordered for both of them. When the sushi arrived at their table, there was white rice on it, which is what sushi is typically made with.

He reached across the table and removed the rice from Lynn’s sushi. After the third time he did it, Lynn spoke up, informing him that she actually wanted to leave the rice on.

He gave her an incredulous look and told her that she didn’t want to eat all that rice because of the high number of calories it contained.

