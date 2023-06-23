She Went On An Amazing Date With A Guy Who Took Her Out For Brunch And Bowling, But Then She Found Out He Had A Secret Child And A Fake Name

There are a few reasons someone might use a fake name on their dating profile. Maybe they had a bad dating experience in the past, or they’re not too keen on their real name. Or they could just be a really private person.

Whatever the case, using a fake name should be fine as long as you come clean about it to your date. However, some people keep up the ruse, hoping their dates never discover the truth.

TikToker Daisy (@daesciademor) is talking about the time she found out the guy she had been seeing gave her a fake name.

She went on an amazing date with a guy not too long ago. He took her out for brunch and bowling, and she had a blast.

They hung out a couple of more times, and everything was great. But then, he revealed that he had a kid. Daisy wasn’t sure how to feel about the news.

However, she tried to give him the benefit of the doubt since she really liked him. They had been texting every day when he suddenly stopped answering.

At first, Daisy assumed he was just busy or going through a stressful situation, but her intuition told her that something was not adding up.

After some time had passed, Daisy reached out to check up on him, only to receive no response again. And she didn’t even know his last name, so she couldn’t look him up on social media to find out what was going on.

She remembered a hack she had seen on TikTok a while ago where you can type someone’s phone number into Cash App, and their name will pop up. So that’s exactly what she did.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.