She Went On Two Dates With A Guy Who Said He Would Stop Seeing Other Women He Had Dates With, But Then He Suddenly Rejected Her

This 27-year-old girl got back on a dating app several weeks ago, and she didn’t really believe that she was connecting with any guys on the app, except for one who is 34.

She ended up going out on a first date with this particular guy, and they had drinks and dinner out at a restaurant.

After they were done eating, the restaurant was getting close to shutting down for the night, so he asked her if she would like to stop at another place to have a few more drinks together.

She said yes, and they went to the second location, where they hung out and basically shut the place down.

From there, she headed back to his place to watch a movie with him.

“He told me that I was an amazing person and it was a rarity to meet people like that. He mentioned wanting kids, etc.,” she explained.

“At one point, he was showing me messages from his coworkers in which they were asking about his date (one of them ended up seeing us at the bar), and he said positive things.”

“While showing me his texts, a “tomorrow’s date” was mentioned, which was with another woman. Afterward told me he didn’t mind shutting anything else down if I wanted to see how things go with us. I told him I would like that.”

The very next day, this guy asked her if she would like to come to his place, and she stopped over to spend time with him.

