She Went On Two Dates With A Guy Who Then Got Pushy With Her About Coming Back To Her House One Night

This 25-year-old girl met a 27-year-old guy and has since gone out with him on 2 different dates. On each date that they have been on so far, things were great.

She feels that they got along well, and this guy really came across to her as someone sweet, shy, and unassuming too.

At the end of both of their dates, they did kiss. But then something happened after they were wrapping up their second date that made her pretty uncomfortable.

“At the end of our second date, he clearly didn’t want it to end and asked to come back to mine,” she explained.

“I suggested getting a drink somewhere and said I’d had a lovely time, but explained that I don’t move that fast (aka for him to stay over).”

“I felt like he got pushy, albeit in a playful way, and he asked if he could come to my local station with me and then I could decide how I felt, and made a comment about how he was away next week so ‘it was the last time we’d see each other for a while’ (as I’d said no to him coming over but that I’d like to see him again).”

She truly understands being enthusiastic about something more happening, though it bothered her that he was being so pushy about it all.

She had to tell him no once more before he dropped the topic. After that, they wound up saying goodnight to one another and parting ways.

The whole interaction felt wrong to her, and she doesn’t understand why he couldn’t just accept her saying no in the first place.

