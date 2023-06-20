She Went Out For Brunch At A Fancy Place That Charged $50 A Person, But The Waiter Was Rude And The Food Was Disappointing

When you treat yourself and your loved ones to an expensive meal at a fancy restaurant, you expect the experience to be great and for it all to live up to the hype.

TikTok creator Elena (@elenaw13) shares a bad brunch story, where the service, the food, and the whole experience did not live up to their expectations.

Elena is the type of person who is all about the experience when she goes out to eat. She hopes for the atmosphere, the service, and the food to all work together to create a pleasant time. She’s the type of person who will give her server a generous tip if she feels like their demeanor positively impacts her experience at the restaurant.

“Just know, if you’re a waiter or waitress, you’re representing the restaurant, and you really do affect peoples’ experience when they go eat there,” Elena explains.

Elena decided to go out to brunch with her sister and her mom to a well-known spot in California. At $50 per person, Elena was expecting an amazing experience and delicious food. However, she was quickly and continuously let down by this restaurant!

As Elena and her family were trying to decide on what they wanted to order, they felt very rushed by their waiter. He apparently kept losing his patience with the women and would tell them that they were not ready and would return when they were

Along with their service, the food disappointed the ladies as well! For a supposedly fancy restaurant, they were shocked at the quality of their meals.

“The French toast was drier than the Sahara Desert,” Elena described. “The frittata was more overdone than a poor girl that falls asleep under the sun at the beach.”

Elena expected so much more from a place that ended up costing them a total of $200 to dine at. She has had way better experiences at restaurants that are more common and casual than the experience she had at this high-dollar establishment.

