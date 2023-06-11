She Went Out With A Guy Who Expected Her To Pay For Half Of His Food When She Only Ordered One Small Thing, But Then His Credit Card Got Declined

TikToker Slaney (@slaney_1) is talking about the most embarrassing date of her life with a guy who couldn’t pay for their food because his credit card got declined, and she ended up having to pay for the both of them.

So she had been dating a guy named James, and on their first date, they split the bill for dinner, which was a practice Slaney had no issue with in the past. But ever since James, Slaney has been rethinking everything.

“Whenever I’m on a date, I always offer to go halves. Sometimes, guys say no, and they insist on paying, and other times, guys are happy to share the bill. And either one doesn’t bother me. Until James,” said Slaney.

They had plans to go out to dinner again for their second date. However, he was running late, and Slaney was really hungry, so she decided to eat.

She suggested they reschedule their date since she had already eaten, but he still wanted to go out. When they arrived at the restaurant, he ordered a three-course meal.

“I was hoping he would just order like a small meal because to sit there while someone’s eating and you’re not eating is really awkward,” she said.

Slaney ended up ordering a small cake because she felt so uncomfortable being the only one not eating.

The bill came out to a total of sixty pounds. James looked at the bill, then at Slaney, and asked if she wanted to split the check again.

She told him she did not want to do that since she just had a small cake. He gave her a blank stare, so she offered to pay for her own cake.

