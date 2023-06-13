She Went To A Party Hosted By A Guy Her Boyfriend Hates Behind His Back, And Now Her Boyfriend Is Furious

This 20-year-old girl and her boyfriend, who is also 20, have been dating for almost four months. And according to her, their relationship has been pretty good so far.

She claimed that her boyfriend is extremely sweet, which all of her family members and friends agree with, too. Since their relationship is still pretty new, they are also still in the “honeymoon phase.”

While her boyfriend is sweet-natured, however, he does hate one 20-year-old guy named Max a lot.

Apparently, he has known Max since elementary school, and they were peers throughout high school. However, the two guys just could never get along.

“Even throughout college, they never interact despite sharing several mutual friends and both pursuing the same degree,” she explained.

Anyway, she found out about her boyfriend’s hatred of Max through some friends. So, she decided to ask about the tension, but her boyfriend only ever said that Max was just an awful person.

According to her friends, though, Max was a pretty terrible person back in the day. But he has since become a much nicer person.

And just a couple of days ago, one of her friends named Hannah even invited her to tag along to a house party that Max was hosting. It just so happened that several of her own friends were also attending the get-together.

Given her boyfriend’s opinion of Max, she was pretty reluctant to accept the invitation and knew that if she went, it might upset her boyfriend.

