She Went To Dinner With Her Husband And Two Other Couples, But One Couple Got Upset That They Split The Bill Because They Arrived Late And Missed The Appetizer

People tend to have varying opinions on splitting a bill when eating at a restaurant as a group. When a server cannot provide separate checks, figuring out what each person will contribute towards the bill takes a bit of time to figure out.

One woman went out to dinner with her husband and two other couples and insisted everyone split the bill even though one couple came late and missed the appetizer.

She and her husband are in their early 30s and recently went to dinner with two other couples. Joining them was her friend Kate, her boyfriend Adam, and her husband’s coworker Mike and his girlfriend, Julie.

They had a reservation at a restaurant for 6:00 pm. When they got to the restaurant, Kate and Adam were already there, right on time.

They sat down to order drinks while her husband texted Mike, who said he and Julie would be there in 20 minutes because she was still getting ready.

However, 6:45 pm rolled around, and Mike and Julie still hadn’t arrived. So, Mike texted her husband and encouraged everyone to go ahead and order an appetizer so they could start eating.

They all ordered a plate of nachos, which got to the table at 7:00 pm. Mike and Julie didn’t arrive until 20 minutes later and didn’t get to eat them.

By the end of the dinner, everyone had about the same thing. Each person had one drink and one entree.

The only difference was that Mike and Julie didn’t have the appetizer. Their server explained that she couldn’t give them separate checks. Therefore, she assumed that everyone would still split the bill, each couple paying for a third of the total.

