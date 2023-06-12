She Wore A Basically See-Through Dress To Her Husband’s Company Dinner Even Though He Pointed It Out To Her, And Now She’s Mad At Him For Wanting To Share Photos Of The Night Because She Looks Bad

This 26-year-old girl is married to her husband, who is 28, and on Friday evening, she went with her husband to a fancy dinner that his company put together.

The dinner was supposed to be a celebration for his husband and the rest of his team for having a great year, so all eyes really were on her husband that night.

She ended up buying a new white-colored dress for the occasion, and when she slipped it on, her husband remarked that it was pretty much see-through and “left nothing to the imagination.”

She peered into her mirror and thought her husband was really just blowing it out of proportion and responded that it really wasn’t as bad as he said it was.

She knew you could kind of see the outline of what she was wearing underneath her dress, but that didn’t bother her.

“We went back and forth a bit — I didn’t have any other dresses that fit me, as I recently gained a bit of weight and haven’t had a need to dress formally; he said he’d rather me dress more casually than wear that,” she explained.

They kept kind of arguing about her dress, but eventually, her husband simply gave up and told her to wear that dress.

So she did, and when they arrived at dinner, she was able to meet her husband’s bosses and coworkers, and the night was great.

Later on, her husband asked to look at some photos that had been taken of them that evening, as he wanted to post about the event on social media.

