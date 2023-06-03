She Worked For A Single Dad As His Nanny, And Now They Are Married

A woman is receiving mixed reactions on TikTok after sharing the bizarre story of how she met her husband.

TikToker Krystal Kayture (@krystalkayture) revealed that she had started working as a nanny for her now-husband, Ben. At the time, she was a single mother of one child and was in need of a job. And Ben was a single father.

So she got hired as a nanny to look after Ben’s three children while he went to work. Six months later, things took an unexpected turn, and they struck up a romantic relationship, despite their twenty-year age difference.

In the initial video, Krystal briefly explained how she wound up marrying Ben. The ten-second clip has gained over two million views.

The video started out with Ben dancing and included the words, “Single dad looking for a nanny to watch his 3 kids so he can go to work,” written in the text overlay.

Then, the footage switches over to Krystal performing the same dance. This time the words read, “Single mom looking for a job.”

The video ended with a shot of two out of their four children and was captioned with, “6 months later…blended family of 6.”

In response to users criticizing the couple, Krystal posted a follow-up video of her and Ben together to silence the haters who believe she married Ben for his money. In the caption, she stated she was “living her best life.”

In another video, the couple asserted that their age gap had never been a problem in their relationship. Krystal is 30 years old, while Ben is 50 years old.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.