She’s A Waitress Talking About The Large Table She Waited On Who Praised Her Yet Didn’t Leave A Tip

If you have ever worked as a server in the restaurant industry, then you probably know how frustrating it can be when a group of customers do not leave you any sort of tip.

It may have you wondering if the people you served even understand the weight that tipping carries for you as a server.

TikTok user and waitress Alyssa (@alyssr) gives a PSA to all customers, explaining how tipping works and how not leaving any tip for your server directly impacts them.

In her video, she tells a story about a time she was serving a pretty large group, getting them drinks and food, and splitting everything up into separate bills.

One of the group members asked for all the alcoholic drinks to be on one tab and all the food on another, which Alyssa said was no problem.

As she’s billing out the customers, Alyssa realizes that no one in the group is tipping her. While this confused her a bit, she tried not to jump to conclusions right away.

“I kind of give them the benefit of the doubt, you know, maybe they’ll leave cash, maybe the girl who took all the drinks will cover the tip,” she was thinking.

As the last member of the group goes to pay, he praises Alyssa and thanks her for her great service that night.

He explained that he felt sorry that they couldn’t tip her, explaining that if they did, then they couldn’t get reimbursed, and they had no cash on them.

