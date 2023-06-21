She’s A Wedding Planner Talking About The Time She Had To Fire A Bride 6 Months Away From The Wedding

Being a wedding planner can definitely be a challenging job. They want to do all that they can to make sure that the bride they are working for has the wedding of her dreams! But what happens when a client’s behavior makes a wedding planner regret ever agreeing to work with her?

Virtual wedding planner Laura Fragoso Hiller (@laurafragosohiller) shares a story about the time she had to fire a bride!

“I feel bad because we’re 6 months away from her wedding, but I don’t feel bad enough to keep working with her,” Laura said.

Laura was helping a bride in Atlanta, Georgia, plan her wedding and get all the details sorted out with her. The bride was running out of time to find a photographer for her wedding, so, feeling overwhelmed, she reached out to Laura to ask if she could find a suitable one for her.

Of course, Laura gladly agreed to help out and made sure to understand the bride’s ideal aesthetic for the photos before diving into her research. The photography style that she wanted was very specific and unique, and she also requested that there be 2 photographers and full-day coverage. Laura made it her mission to find the bride the perfect candidate.

Laura did a ton of research to find a wedding photographer in the Atlanta area that fits the bride’s aesthetic and budget and asked potential companies for their availability. Before she knew it, she found the perfect photographer for this bride. However, things would not go as smoothly as she had hoped!

Laura shared the photographer’s information with the bride, and after thanking her, the bride said that she would give the candidate a call to make sure she approved of this choice.

One day, Laura received a call from the bride, who was clearly pretty annoyed and angry, saying that they needed to find a new photographer as soon as possible. Laura was obviously pretty confused, wondering what could have happened that made the bride come to this decision. So, Laura asked the bride what went wrong.

The bride goes on to say that the photographer’s portfolio was good and matched what she was looking for but that his second shooter was his husband. Still confused about what the issue was, Laura asked if they were rude to the bride in any way. The bride admitted that the photographers were friendly and nice to her but reiterated to Laura that the second photographer would be his husband.

