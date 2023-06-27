She’s Angry With Her Boyfriend Because One Of Her Friends Has A Crush On Him And He Thinks It’s Great

Have you ever noticed one of your friends starting to flirt with your partner?

One woman is angry with her boyfriend because he finds it awesome that one of her friends has a crush on him.

She’s 18, and her boyfriend is 21. They’ve known each other for three years but only officially started dating six months ago.

“Our relationship has been great, and literally no disruptions, fights, or problems have occurred between us until recently,” she said.

She has a friend group who’s known about her boyfriend since she first met him, but none of them met him until they started dating. Almost immediately after introducing him to her friends, she noticed that one of them, another 18-year-old, was showing some suspicious behavior.

“For example, she was always a very extroverted person, but once my boyfriend started hanging around us, she suddenly became very shy,” she explained.

“Then she started giving him random little gifts, while also constantly giving him weird compliments about how ‘amazing’ he smells, and how ‘beautiful’ his eye color is.”

Things got very weird when her friend asked for her boyfriend’s phone number in their Snapchat group chat. She had to message her privately and tell her how inappropriate she was being. Then, her friend told her she had a better connection with her boyfriend than she did.

Those messages made her so angry that she called her friend a few insulting names, took a screenshot of their conversation, and blocked her on Snapchat.

