She’s Been Seeing A Guy That She Really Likes, But He’s Suffocating Her With How He’s Acting

This 24-year-old girl has been seeing a 23-year-old guy for several months at this rate, and as soon as she met him, she felt instant chemistry.

She also thinks that this guy is ridiculously attractive, but as they have spent more time together, he has really begun to get on her nerves.

“It began with little arguments about not replying fast enough etc.,” she explained. “For example, one time, he called me after I’d just woken up and didn’t have much to say.”

After they hung up, he became a bit distant. Now, they do live approximately 40 minutes from one another, and at the beginning of their seeing one another, he would always drive to her place and spend the night.

Then, he would leave the following morning. Not too long ago, he ended up breaking his leg, so not only can he not drive; but he also can’t work right now.

This has resulted in him wanting to spend more time with her, and he constantly asks her to drive over to his place to pick him up and take him back to her house to hang out.

Yesterday, she did pick him up to hang out, but then she gave him a ride back to her place because she wanted to meet up with some of her girlfriends.

He then wanted to know if she could come back and get him when she was done hanging out with her friends, but she didn’t get to do that.

It takes her over an hour round trip to do that, and she didn’t have the time after spending the night with her friends.

