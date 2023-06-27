She’s Breaking Down Her Fun, Fast, And Festive Pesto Pasta Recipe That You Can Make For The Fourth of July

Let’s talk pasta! TikToker Sarayah Hernandez (@sarayahhernandez) is breaking down her fun, fast, and festive pesto pasta recipe that you can make for the Fourth of July.

Her recipe makes enough pesto for three pounds of pasta.

It includes but is not limited to crispy prosciutto, fragrant basil, two kinds of cheese, and red pepper flakes. The pesto and prosciutto make a killer combination. Pesto is always a winner. It doesn’t just look great; it tastes great, too!

Another enticing feature of this dish is its versatility. If you don’t have enough basil, supplement it with other herbs, like arugula or parsley.

No pine nuts? Walnuts work in a pinch. Out of shallots? Red onions to the rescue! So really, there’s just no excuse not to whip up this recipe. Here’s how to make it.

Start by filling a pot with water and setting it on the stove. Sprinkle in a pinch of salt to the pot. Then, chop up some prosciutto into small pieces and fry it in a pan until it becomes golden brown.

Next, prepare the pesto sauce. Add olive oil, freshly minced garlic, red onions, pine nuts, grated parmesan cheese, and red pepper flakes into a blender.

Wash a large handful of basil leaves and stuff the basil into the blender as well. Add a dash of salt and a generous helping of ground black pepper, and blend all the ingredients together.

If your blender seems like it’s struggling, add more olive oil to help it along. You should end up with a creamy green sauce!

