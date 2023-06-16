She’s Considering Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend Because He’s Still Close To His Ex, And This Girl Is In Love With Him

This 29-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 44, and as soon as she began seeing him, he admitted to her that his ex-girlfriend still wanted to be friends with him, even though she was not willing to accept their breakup.

To complicate things further, her boyfriend’s ex absolutely still had feelings for him, yet, he didn’t see a problem with keeping her around as a friend.

She never had an issue with her boyfriend continuing his friendship with his ex because she had no reason not to trust him.

Another thing is that her boyfriend and his ex had a puppy together that he adored, and his ex would bring the puppy over to his place so he could spend time with the puppy.

She knew her boyfriend really did miss his puppy so that also made her sympathize with him wanting to keep his ex in his life in a friendship capacity.

As she kept seeing her boyfriend, his ex happened to see her come home with him one evening, and the following day, her boyfriend’s ex came to his apartment sobbing.

His ex kept wanting to know how he could have moved on so quickly, and she insisted that she was still in love with him.

Well, one day later, her boyfriend sent her a very long text saying sorry but mentioning he needed a break from their relationship.

She was quite upset, but she got it. Three days after he sent her that, she ran into him, and he confessed to her that he really did want to date her, and he said sorry yet again. They got back together then, and things were great for the next month.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.