She’s Convinced Her Boyfriend’s Baby Mama Roofied Her Drink At A Party, And Now Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Move In With Them

This 24-year-old girl is currently dating a guy who is 37, and they have been together for nearly a year.

Prior to meeting her, her boyfriend wound up having a baby with another girl, and then he moved to a new state with his baby mama.

Her boyfriend still lives with his baby mama, who is 30, but they do have separate bedrooms. Despite that, their living arrangement is super bizarre to her.

She has never really had a reason not to like her boyfriend’s baby mama, but that all changed somewhat recently.

“She has always been nice to me, but everyone who knows her says I should be careful and that she’s crazy,” she explained.

“Last month, my boyfriend and his baby mama came back to my city to visit, and one night they had a party at a local bar, and I ended up getting roofied.”

“For the record, I am fine. I felt like something was wrong, and I got out of there ASAP. Everyone I’ve told says she’s definitely the one who roofied me and mentioned how when I’m not around, she never calls me by my name, she just refers to me as “the girlfriend” (I’ve been told she says it very petty? IDK).”

Her boyfriend does not believe that his baby mama was the one to slip something in her drink, and he does laugh it all off any time that she tries to bring it up.

Aside from this scary incident at the party, her boyfriend’s baby mama has done a couple of things that are alarming to her.

