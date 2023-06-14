She’s Dating A Guy Who Has Been So Unbelievably Kind To Her, But She’s Thinking She Should Dump Him

This 27-year-old girl has been dating a 33-year-old guy for more than 3 months at this point, and although they haven’t brought up being exclusive yet, everything between them has become a whole lot “deeper” than they expected.

They have an excellent connection, and they both agree that they get along on a level neither of them has experienced before.

They have discussed what they want their futures to look like, and they also have talked about what things could look like with them staying together.

“He has also expressed that he has no desire to be with anyone else now…but my situation has changed,” she explained.

“One of my siblings passed away, and I will be taking in her son (4) and becoming his legal guardian.”

“To my surprise he didn’t waver. Instead he sent flowers, has texted me everyday since to check in and see if I or my nephew need anything and has even come over to either console me or just spend time with me.”

The issue is that she knows what he envisions for his future, and that does not involve children. She would hate for him to have to make accommodations for a life he didn’t have in mind.

Because of this, she’s considering dumping him or asking if they can simply stay friends. She just thinks that a child being thrown into the mix is an enormous speed bump to hit so early into a relationship.

“I just don’t want to continue for him to either decide that he doesn’t want this or for him to be apart of our lives and potentially regret it,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.