She’s Devastated That Her Boyfriend Took Her To Watch A Live-Streamed Football Game To Celebrate Their Anniversary, Even Though He Knows She’s Not A Fan Of The Sport

It’s very frustrating when you’re in a relationship with someone who puts hardly any effort into planning dates or special outings. It can easily make you feel unappreciated and can be considered a pretty big red flag.

One woman is devastated after her boyfriend took her to watch a live-streamed football game for their one-year anniversary.

She’s 20-years-old, and her boyfriend is 22. They’ve been together for one year. She absolutely loves to plan dates and is very passionate about carving out special time for her boyfriend. She also makes an effort to get him meaningful gifts for holidays.

On the other hand, her boyfriend struggles in this department.

“For 12 months, he has not planned a single date, and it’s all been me,” she explained.

“He’s never got me flowers, chocolates, or even a simple, thoughtful gift, and I’ve never complained about it till now.”

They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, and during the week leading up to it, her boyfriend kept telling her that he had something extra special planned.

She was super excited, considering he had never taken the initiative to plan a date on his own. On the day of their anniversary, he instructed her to meet him at a brewery restaurant at 5:00 pm.

She expected to get to the restaurant and see that he had reserved a nice dinner for their anniversary. But, unfortunately, that was not the case.

