She’s Discovered A Polly Pocket Packing Hack To Help You Figure Out How To Pack Your Outfits For Your Next Trip In A More Efficient Way

If you’re like me, you are always looking for more efficient ways to pack. Whether you’re a minimalist packer or an over-packer, this new trending travel hack is great for everyone!

TikTok user Emily Mattys (@emilymattys) shows how she saves her outfits into the notes app on her phone to make choosing and packing outfits a million times easier!

To start off, go through your closet and try on as many different outfits as you’d like. From casual and comfy to chic and sophisticated, the types of outfits are limitless. Take a mirror pic of yourself wearing each of the outfits that you love.

Next, you can go to one of the photos in your camera roll, copy the outline of yourself, and paste it into the notes app on your phone, leaving a miniature sticker of yourself.

Repeat this process until your note is filled with all of your outfit options. Now, you can easily select which outfits you want to pack and keep the list handy for when you are away.

The internet is comparing this hack to creating your very own little Polly Pocket catalog, filled with tiny versions of you wearing countless different outfits from your closet.

It really helps you see all of the different combinations you can make with the clothing pieces you already have and potentially refrain you from overspending on new clothes.

You can even organize your outfits by location or occasion. For example, if you’re going on a beach trip, you could sort your outfit categories into; travel days, out for dinner, hiking, beach days, and shopping.

This outfit planning method is especially helpful on longer trips where you pack many different clothing items. Doing this before your trip saves you precious time that you don’t have to spend trying to put together an outfit with the mountain of clothes that you brought.

