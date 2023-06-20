She’s Discussing The 10 Essentials Every Woman Should Have In Her Closet Along With The Best Places To Shop For These Items

Remember all those times when you stare at your closet for 20 minutes with only one phrase in your head, “I have nothing to wear,” but the truth is the wardrobe is already so packed that it barely has room?

In a short video, TikToker Val (@fitsandbits) shared that there are 10 essential items that every woman should have in her wardrobe–to both look good and make life easier!

While listing out those items, Val also made sure to tell her viewers where to buy those pieces so they don’t need to browse through all the clothing stores like crazy. So ladies, get your pen and papers–or your phone and notepads–ready for Val’s list.

White Tanks (Since They Are The Basics)

Where to buy them: SKIMS, Glassons, Urban Outfitters, and Princess Polly

White Or Neutral Tees (Also The Basics)

Where to buy them: SKIMS, Glassons, Uniqlo, Everlane, Calvin Klein, and Yesstyle

White Button-Up Shirts

Where to buy them: Thrift Stores, 4th Reckless, H&M, Mango, Djerf Avenue

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.