She’s Discussing The Red Flags She Looks Out For When Dating A Guy

When it comes to searching for the right person to be in a relationship with, you need to be on the lookout for certain red flags so you can avoid major toxicity down the road.

TikToker Jordynn Wynn (@jordynnwynn) is discussing the four red flags she looks out for when dating a guy.

The first thing she does when connecting with someone is to stalk their Instagram account and go through the list of who they’re following.

“I always look and see if they follow any Instagram models because guys who just follow a ton of Instagram models are just unrealistic. What are you doing with those Instagram models?” said Jordynn.

This is an immediate red flag for Jordynn. If she does find a bunch of Instagram models on a guy’s account, she won’t even go on a date with him because she claims it would be a waste of time.

Number two: does a guy ask you any questions on a first date? If he doesn’t, it’s a sign that he’s not putting in the effort to get to know you.

It also might mean that he is self-centered. And if this is the behavior you’re already seeing on the first date, it’s only going to become worse later on.

Number three: if the text banter is really off, it’s likely that you two are not a compatible match, especially when you don’t know how to respond to him and need to send screenshots of the messages to your friends to ask for their opinions.

Banter should be easy and fun. If you’re not getting the good kind of nervous butterflies when texting him, it’s a red flag.

