She’s Discussing Tipping Culture In Today’s World And Wondering If It’s Getting Out Of Hand

Automatic tipping prompts started to become the new norm during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed customers to still tip essential workers (servers, cashiers, etc.) without having to handle and pass around physical money.

While this was convenient at the time, the practice has still stuck around but seems to be changing slightly in ways that most people think are negative.

TikTok creator Jareen Imam (@jareenimam) discusses the tipping culture in today’s world and asks her viewers if they agree that it’s starting to get out of hand.

Many customers were inclined to get higher tips from local restaurants if they chose to order out during the initial pandemic lockdown. However, the automatic options on tipping screens seem to be even higher now than they were before.

Not only that, but these prompts are typically popping up in places, like self check out kiosks, that make you question who you’re actually tipping.

“I just went through this experience at Newark Airport. I picked up a snack at one of the airport convince stores, and I used the self-checkout, and I was asked to tip at least 20%. It literally felt like emotional blackmail,” Jareen shared.

When that screen pops up with tipping options that often range from 0%-30%, many customers feel pressured to choose an amount that seems like a happy medium.

They don’t want to be one of those people who never leave a tip or don’t tip a high enough amount, but in some cases, they also aren’t sure who this money is even going to. The prompt often catches the customer off guard, and their quick choice often makes them pay far too much.

“Even some landlords are asking for a tip on top of the rent you pay just so that they do their job to make sure your apartment is safe and functional,” Jareen said.

