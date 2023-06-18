She’s Distraught After Her Father Threatened Not To Attend Her Wedding Because He Can’t Have Six Of His Friends There In Order To Feel Safe

Trying to plan a wedding and including your parents who do not get along or are split up can be really stressful. It’s hard to please everyone, and it’s not an ideal time to get wrapped up in drama.

One woman is distraught after her father threatened not to attend her wedding reception because he can’t have six of his friends there.

She’s 33-years-old and getting married in the fall. They’re paying for the wedding themselves, so she’s been busy planning. Additionally, she’s been dealing with a lot of stress, as trying to plan her wedding and accommodating her divorced parents has brought up some issues.

Her parents divorced six years ago, and her dad is still very bitter about the situation even though he’s been with his new partner for the last five years. When she told him last year that her mom would attend the wedding, he said she “trashed his reputation” and said he wouldn’t go to the wedding if her mom were there.

“My fiancé kindly spoke with him about how hurt I was that he wouldn’t be attending, and he agreed to come on a few conditions,” she explained.

“The first condition is that my mother doesn’t approach him or his partner. I spoke with my mother, and she agreed it would be for the best.”

Her dad’s second rule is what’s giving her pause. He requested to be able to invite six of his friends to her wedding so he could “feel safe.”

She finds this very excessive, especially because her dad will already have more friends and relatives at the wedding than her mom. For instance, not only will his partner be with him, but so will his sister, his two other daughters, and some of his partner’s family.

Additionally, she wants a small wedding of only 60-70 guests and doesn’t feel comfortable adding another six people to the list. She told her dad she’d speak to her fiancé and let him know their decision.

