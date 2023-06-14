She’s Explaining How You Can Figure Out Your Birth Tarot Card

Using Tarot cards has become a much more common practice over the last few years.

If you don’t know what Tarot cards are, they’re a deck of 78 cards with different symbols, energies, and meanings that people use to make predictions for their life, seek advice, or tell stories. Tarot cards began being read with divinatory meanings during the 1700s.

Tarot cards are becoming more accessible and easier to read at home because of online resources that will give you detailed descriptions of how to give yourself a reading and what each card means.

One exciting thing you can do with Tarot cards is figure out your birth card, a Tarot card associated with your birthday.

Cosmic Psyche (@cosmic_psyche_) teaches her users about all things related to Tarot and spirituality. She gave a tutorial on finding your Tarot birth card, which fascinated users.

“Did you know that you have a special Tarot card assigned to you at birth?” she asks her viewers.

“Today, I’m gonna show you how to figure out your birth card. Some of you have multiple cards assigned to you, so let’s get right into it.”

Figuring out your Tarot birth card involves some math but don’t worry, it’s nothing like the complicated algebra you had to take in high school.

You start by adding up the digits of your birthday, which are separated into four groups – the month, the day, the first half of the year, and the second half of the year.

