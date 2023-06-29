She’s Explaining How You Can Tell Whether Or Not A Guy Truly Loves You

Usually, when two people get married to each other, that is an indicator that the couple is in love with each other. They are each other’s whole worlds, and there is nothing they wouldn’t do for one another.

But some people get into a marriage for the wrong reasons or realize over the years that their spouse is not a good fit for them.

So just because you’re married or have shared monumental couple moments, that does not mean your man loves you. Instead, it’s all about the little things and the way he treats you on a daily basis.

A TikTok creator named Michele Broxton (@michelebroxton) is explaining how you can tell whether or not a guy truly loves you.

“You need to know that you can be married to a man for twenty years–date, engaged, go on vacation with him, have children with him–and he does not like you and does not love you,” said Michele.

Here’s how you can tell if he actually likes you. When you walk into the room, his face should light up, no matter how long you two have been together. You are also the first person he goes to when something happens, whether it’s good or bad.

“His general vibe when he’s talking to other people about you is going to be: I’m the luckiest guy on earth that I got her,” she said. Furthermore, he will never put you down and will always be your biggest supporter.

Here’s how you can tell if he doesn’t like you. If he doesn’t like you, he will mock you and make you feel small. It seems like every little thing you say will get on his nerves.

He also won’t help you take care of your friends and family. He is impatient with you and often forgets important dates, like your birthday or anniversary.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.